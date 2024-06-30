BALA Town have had a busy few days in the transfer market with the addition of four more players to bolster their squad ahead of their European campaign.
The Lakesiders have announced the re-signing of Lassana Mendes after the expiration of his contract at Hereford FC!
The midfielder is back just a year after departing Maes Tegid to join Hereford FC in the National League North.
He made just shy of 30 appearances and scored three goals in all competitions for the Bulls last season, including one appearance in the FA Cup against Gillingham.
The 31-year-old makes the move back to Maes Tegid after previously spending four years at the club, in which he made 130 appearances (including six in European competitions) and scored 20 goals in all competitions, not to mention his 20 assists.
Mendes was involved in three European campaigns with the Town prior to his move to Hereford, and scored the first goal in their Europa Conference League First Qualifying Round First Leg clash with Sligo Rovers.
He was also be apart of the historic evening in Malta, as the Lakesiders progressed into the Second Qualifying Round of the Europa League with a 1-0 win against Valletta.
Goalkeeper Dan Clark has also returned to the club.
The 20-year-old re-joins the Lakesiders having spent the last season at Penycae.
Clark originally arrived from Tranmere Rovers' education programme, where he spent time in Bala’s under-19s side along with featuring for the reserves.
The goalkeeper will become second to recent signing Joel Torrance and will work alongside Liam Stoneley who joined the club as a goalkeeper coach this past May.
Colin Caton has also strengthened his defence with the capture of 22-year-old Uniss Kargbo.
Uniss makes the move to Maes Tegid following a successful period on trial with the club and has since signed with the Town.
The fullback, who predominantly plays on the right hand side, played in the Town's first pre-season friendly against Pwllheli.
He is a product of the Cork City Academy in Ireland, having played from age 15 up to 18 before being called up to the first team at the end of 2021.
Uniss was then involved in Cork's title-winning side of 2022 which was ultimately be promoted to the League of Ireland Premier Division.
In November 2022, Uniss headed to Australia to ply his trade for semi professional side Gwelup Croatia SC before making another move 'down under' as he joined Dianella White Eagles SC.
Midfielder Samba Badjana also joins Bala after making the move from Forres Mechanics FC.
The 21-year-old joins the Town following a successful trial period at the club having already played in Town colours in the friendly against Pwllheli, featuring in both halves of the match.
Prior to his move up to Scotland with Forres, the midfielder was signed to Chelmsford City FC, where stepped up from their reserves to their first team.
Whilst at Chelmsford, Samba signed a dual registration agreement with Coggeshall Town before shortly making his way up to Scotland.
The four players were signed in addition to Alex Downes from Colwyn Bay, keeper Joel Torrence, forward Louis Robles and young midfielder Kevin Petro.