Bala Town have announced three new signings as they prepare for the new season.
Winger Osebi Abadaki, 32, makes the move to Maes Tegid from Northern Premier League Premier Division side Warrington Rylands along with defensive midfielder Cesaire Lingouba, 27, from Northern Premier League Premier Division side Atherton Collieries and defender Kyle Harrison, 28, from the Northern Premier League Division One West side Stalybridge Celtic.
Abadaki signs for the Town having spent the last three months of the 2022-23 season at Warrington Rylands following a short spell with Guiseley.
The Nigerian started his footballing career at Blackburn Rovers before turning to Non League Football, racking up plenty of experience with clubs such as Altrincham, Stalybridge Celtic, Halifax Town, Hednesford Town and Salford City.
Osebi has featured for 15 Non League clubs throughout his footballing career, having also rejoined some of his former clubs for second spells.
Lingouba joins the Lakesiders having spent the second part of last season at Atherton Collieries, helping them retain their Northern Premier League Premier Division status with an 18th place finish.
Prior to his move to Atherton Collieries, the he spent the first half of the season at Stalybridge Celtic having left Witton Albion last summer.
The 27-year-old came through the ranks at Stalybridge Celtic, before having spells at Droylsden, Northwich Victoria, Matlock and Witton Albion.
Harrison makes the move to Maes Tegid having spent the last season at Stalybridge, where he made 31 appearances and scored on two occasions. He was unfortunately relegated with Stalybridge last season having finished in 20th place.
The defender was named in the Northern Premier League Division One West Team of the Season in the 2021-22 season while playing for Workington AFC, as the Club reached the Play-Offs.
Harrison has also featured for a number of Non League clubs, such as Ramsbottom United, Buxton, Hyde United, Radcliffe, Farsley, Guiseley and Widnes.
During his time at Hyde United, Harrison helped the club reach the first Round of the FA Cup in 2017, as the club faced MK Dons at home in front of a sell out crowd.
As pre-season edges closer, Bala have confirmed a list of friendlies for July.
The Lakesiders will kick start their pre-season on Saturday, 8 July (1pm), with a trip to the Essity Stadium to take on Flint Town, who were most recently relegated from the Cymru Premier into the Cymru North.
Next up is a trip to Cymru North side Porthmadog FC on Saturday, 15 July, at 2.30pm.
The last away trip for July is to Keys Park in Staffordshire to take on Hednesford Town on Saturday, 22 July, 2.30pm.
The Lakesiders’ return home is on Tuesday, 25 July, as they welcome Chester City to Maes Tegid for a 7.45pm kick off, followed by the visit of Bottle FC on Saturday, 29 July, 2.30pm.