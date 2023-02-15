Kieran Smith has broken the record for the most appearances for Bala Town, surpassing Ashley Morris on 261 appearances.
Smith made his first appearance for the Lakesiders away at Prestatyn Town shortly after joining the club in August 2013, and stayed at Maes Tegid for four years.
Just a few months after scoring the winning goal against The New Saints in the JD Welsh Cup Final in April 2017, handing the Lakesiders the trophy for the first time in our history, he moved to New Zealand; joining Tasman United FC alongside former Lakesider Rob Pearson.
However his time out in New Zealand was short lived as he re-joined the Town in January 2018, where he has been ever since.
He has made 262 appearances in all competitions, including 14 European appearances and 47 goals in all competitions and has cemented his place in Bala Town folklore, and will always be regarded as a club legend.
A club statement said: “Kieran Smith’s contributions to Bala Town Football Club have been colossal over the two spells he’s had at Maes Tegid, and as a club, we are immensely proud and grateful to have such a dedicated professional playing for our club.
“We would like to place on record, our gratitude towards Kieran and we look forward to his next milestone in a Bala Town shirt.”