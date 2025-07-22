CAERNARFON Town have paid tribute to former player and Welsh footballing legend Ronald ‘Wyn’ Davies.
Born in Caernarfon, Davies played for his home town in the 1959/60 season before enjoying goal-laden stints at Wrexham and Bolton Wanderers in the early stages of his footballing career and then joining Newcastle United in 1966.
Known affectionately as 'Wyn the Leap' and 'The Mighty Wyn' due to his aerial prowess, the Welshman spent five years at St James' Park, scoring 53 goals in 216 appearances for the Magpies whilst wearing the famous nine shirt, and was part of the United team which won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969 under Joe Harvey's management.
Davies then enjoyed spells at Manchester City, Manchester United and Blackpool during the 1970s before finishing his career with Bangor City in 1979 as well as gaining 34 senior international caps for Wales, scoring six times.
Caernarfon posted on their socials: “It is with great sadness that we heard of the sad passing of our former player, and Welsh footballing legend, Wyn Davies.
“Wyn is known throughout the footballing landscape as one of the finest footballers to have come from Caernarfon and we have great pride in knowing that he wore our colours in 1959-60 before embarking on a tremendous career in professional football.
“Wyn starred for Wrexham, Newcastle, Manchester United, Manchester City and Bolton Wanderers amongst others and was also capped thirty four times for Wales, scoring six goals.
“Our deepest condolences go to his family and friends at this sad time.”
Davies was born in Caernarfon on 20 March 1942. Following his retirement, he worked as a baker in Bolton.
A Football Association of Wales statement read: "The thoughts of everyone at the FAW are with the family and friends of Wyn Davies during this difficult time."
