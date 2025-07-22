Bala (162-4) beat Carmel & District II (132) by 30 runs
North Wales Cricket League – Division 4
OPENERS Dan Williams and Jack White gave Bala a cautious start, playing out the opening spells.
Jack managed to find the boundary a couple of times before an unfortunate dismissal saw the ball roll onto his stumps from a defensive shot.
Will Bell followed, but a mix-up led to a run out, leaving Bala on 40 for 2 after 20 overs.
Skipper Jason Jones then led from the front, building the innings with power and precision.
He struck 3 sixes and 8 fours on his way to an unbeaten 77 not out, accelerating the run rate and anchoring the Bala innings.
Dan Williams compiled a steady 30, while Daf Hughes finished things off in the final overs with a quick 19, including a big six and a four to boost the total.
Bala’s bowlers set the tone early, with Caio Jones producing a miserly spell of 4 overs for just 11 runs.
Pressure built, and a moment of brilliance in the field saw Daf Hughes hit a direct throw to remove Carmel’s opener.
Captain Jason Jones then struck with a perfectly judged LBW to claim the second wicket, triggering a collapse.
Riki Rowlands, Kitty Davies, and Rhodri Jones each chipped in with a wicket, applying constant pressure. But it was young Will Bell, usually behind the stumps, who stole the show with the ball—claiming a stunning 4 for 19 off 7.5 overs to wrap up the tail.
Bala’s Bowling Figures: Jason Jones – 8-4-6-1; Riki Rowlands – 8-0-21-1; Kitty Davies – 4-0-10-1; Rhodri Jones – 3-0-33-1; Caio Jones – 4-0-11-0; Dan Williams – 4-0-9-0; Will Bell – 7.5-0-19-4
A fantastic all-round team effort from Clwb Criced Y Bala – strong partnerships, a composed captain’s innings, and a clinical bowling display.
