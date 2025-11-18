BALA Town FC has unveiled its 2030 Vision Strategy, setting out a roadmap for the club’s future both on and off the pitch.
The launch event brought together committee members, supporters, local businesses, schools, sports clubs, council representatives, and officials from the Football Association of Wales to celebrate this important milestone.
“We are also very grateful for the support we have received from the Football Association of Wales throughout the process.
“Now, it’s up to us as a club to bring the strategy to life and see it flourish.”
Bala Town FC extended its sincere thanks to everyone who contributed to the creation of the 2030 Vision Strategy and to all who attended the launch event.
The club looks forward to working closely with partners and the local community as it turns its long-term vision into reality.
