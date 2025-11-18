RUTHIN Town FC have announced the appointment of former Bala Town manager Colin Caton as their new first team boss.
Caton joins the JD Cymru North side with more than 24 years of managerial experience, a stellar record in Welsh football, and a reputation as one of the most respected and successful figures in the domestic game.
A Ruthin Town spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to welcome Colin to Ruthin Town FC.
“His experience and record speak for themselves.
“More importantly, he’s a leader who embodies the ambition and values we hold as a club.
“We’re confident he will make a big impact and inspire everyone involved.
“Everyone at Ruthin Town FC extends a warm welcome to Colin and looks forward to an exciting future together.”
The announcement follows confirmation that Dave Evans has left the club after Ruthin’s 4-0 defeat at Airbus UK Broughton.
Evans initially joined as assistant manager in 2023 before stepping up to lead the first team in 2024.
He guided the squad through several challenging periods, including a season away from home during ground renovations, with professionalism and commitment.
Flint currently sit third from bottom in the JD Cymru North, with two wins, three draws, and eight defeats from 13 league matches.
Caton departed Bala Town earlier this year after an extraordinary 22-year spell at Maes Tegid, overseeing 880 games.
A former Colwyn Bay defender, he is widely credited with transforming Bala from a lower-tier side into a force in Welsh football.
His tenure delivered two promotions, eight trophies, and nine European campaigns.
Among his most notable achievements was leading Bala to their first-ever Welsh Cup triumph in 2017, defeating The New Saints 2-1 and denying them a third consecutive domestic treble.
Caton’s legacy also includes the transformation of Bala’s Maes Tegid ground, which has been dramatically upgraded since his arrival.
