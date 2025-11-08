Briton Ferry Llansawel 2–0 Bala Town
JD Cymru Premier
BALA Town’s attacking woes continued on Friday night as they fell to a 2–0 defeat at Briton Ferry Llansawel, extending their goal drought in the JD Cymru Premier.
Despite creating several promising opportunities at the Renewable Energy Centre Stadium, the Lakesiders were unable to convert, leaving them with just 11 goals from 16 league matches - a statistic that has manager Steve Fisher eyeing reinforcements in the January transfer window.
The visitors started brightly, with long-range efforts from Louis Hall and Olamide Ibrahim testing the hosts early on. At the other end, Kian Jenkins came close with a teasing cross that dropped onto the roof of the net.
The breakthrough came in the 25th minute when Ricky-Lee Owen unleashed a superb strike from the edge of the area, leaving Bala keeper Joel Torrance with no chance.
Both sides continued to trade efforts, with Dom McGiveron firing another long-range shot for Bala and Tom Price narrowly missing the target for the hosts.
After the break, Bala substitute Jacob Tarasenko looked lively, forcing two saves from Briton Ferry goalkeeper Wil Fuller in quick succession. However, the home side remained dangerous on the counter, with Ruben Davies twice going close to doubling the lead.
The result was sealed late on when Owen was brought down in the box by Nathan Burke, allowing Alex Gammond to calmly slot home the resulting penalty.
Speaking to Sgorio after the match, Bala boss Fisher expressed his frustration: “I thought we were the better team overall in the game but if you can’t do the basics in both boxes. They done the basics right in both boxes better than what we did today and that’s plain and simple.
“We’re trying to overplay. Football is simple if you stick to the basics and do it right and we didn’t do it.
“For as much as we had good play, did really well, if you don’t do the basics right in both boxes you don’t win games and they were better at it than us today.”
He added: “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to work out where our issue is, we’re not scoring anywhere near enough goals.
“We’re creating chances but we’re not finishing them and we’re going to have to look at it in Jan.
“I think everybody knows the circumstances in which I took this job. Very short notice, a week before pre-season. We didn’t have a team. We’ve had to throw a team together.
“Going into the January window we’ll be looking to strengthen in certain areas and obviously if we’re lacking goals that is certainly a place we’ll be looking to replace some people.”
