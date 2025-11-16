Penybont 2 Bala Town 1
JD Cymru Premier
BALA Town’s early-season momentum in the JD Cymru Premier continues to fade after a 2-1 defeat at Penybont on Saturday. The Lakesiders have now collected just four points from their last eight matches—a worrying trend for manager Steve Fisher.
He told Sgorio after the game: “It was probably the fair result. I thought for spells in the game we had some good play and were on top but if you give goals away in the manner we’ve done in the past few weeks you don’t win games.
“We’re a good side, I say this week in week out, we can give anybody a game.
“The lads we’ve got in that dressing room are good enough to win every game if they’re at it but just at the minute it seems every other week it’s if we just hadn’t done that little mistake or this little mistake we would have won the game. But, it’s got to stop.”
The hosts created the first real chance while Bala’s Louis Hall was off the pitch receiving treatment. Kane Owen’s free kick from the right was flicked on twice before Mael Davies met it with a first-time side-footed volley, brilliantly saved by Joel Torrance to tip the ball around the post for a corner.
Bala survived another scare on 10 minutes when a furious goalmouth scramble followed a corner, the ball eventually cleared to safety after Bont failed to get a shot away. Noah Daley then tested Torrance with a long-range effort before Liam Higgins registered Bala’s first shot on target.
James Crole missed a good opportunity to put Penybont ahead, heading straight at Torrance after a chipped ball into the box. But two minutes into the second half, Daley struck his 10th goal of the season with a clinical finish after Bala failed to clear a long throw.
Crole made amends for his earlier miss midway through the half, rising to meet Owen Pritchard’s cross with a bullet header into the far corner, giving Torrance no chance.
Jacob Tarasenko fired too close to home keeper Daniel Higgs as Bala pushed to get back into the game with 15 minutes left. Penybont nearly added a third when Nathan Wood’s deflected low drive drifted just wide.
The hosts had a goal ruled out from the resulting corner for a foul before Bala pulled one back in stoppage time - Olamide Ibrahim finishing well after linking up with Tarasenko for his second goal in three games - but it proved too little, too late.
Other results: Llanelli Town 1 Caernarfon Town 1; Haverfordwest County 1 Colwyn Bay 0; Flint Town United 0 The New Saints 3.
