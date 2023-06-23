Confirmation of Bala Town’s place in next season’s SPFL Trust Trophy has been made following their Nathaniel MG Cup triumph last season.
The competition features the 30 cinch Championship, cinch League 1 and cinch League 2 clubs, along with 11 cinch Premiership B teams and four representatives each from the Highland League and Lowland Leagues in Scotland
Also featuring in the competition are Northern Ireland’s Sports Direct Premiership representatives for 2023/24 – Cliftonville and Coleraine.
This will be the second time the Lakesiders have featured in the competition, having competed in the 2016-17 season, as Alloa Athletic made the trip to Maes Tegid in the Fourth Round. The Scottish side headed back up north with a 4-2 victory after taking a 3-0 lead in the first half, dumping the Lakesiders out of the competition in the process.
The Lakesiders will also be joined by fellow Cymru Premier side The New Saints, who have entered the competition on five different occasions.
Both the Town and the Saints will enter the competition in the Third Round on the weekend of 9/10 September 2023.