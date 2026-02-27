AFTER seeing a remarkable seven-game unbeaten run come to an end on Tuesday night at Ammanford, Aberystwyth Town will regroup and look to respond this Sunday in another crucial encounter against Caerau Ely at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue.
The visitors sit just below the Black & Greens in the league table and have enjoyed an outstanding campaign to date, collecting 37 points from 22 matches and reaching the Quarter-Finals of the JD Welsh Cup.
Caerau Ely are no strangers to exceeding expectations. In their first season back in the JD Cymru South two years ago, Dean Wheeler’s side secured a top-five finish. Last season, they once again impressed by reaching the Quarter-Finals of the JD Welsh Cup.
They come into this game off the back of a thrilling match at home to Carmarthen last Saturday, when a 96th minute Liam Thomas penalty secured a 4-3 victory for their visitors.
Summer signing Dan Griffiths leads their scoring charts with 11 goals, while Oliver Redhead, Thomas McLean and Tim Paker have each found the net five times. George Sheppard tops the assist standings with eight.
The reverse fixture in December saw Griffiths score the only goal of the game, securing all three points for Caerau Ely in Craig Williams’ first match as ATFC Manager. Since then, the gaffer has overseen an excellent run of form, with Tuesday night’s result his only defeat since, and will be determined to see his side return to winning ways as the promotion race enters its decisive stages.
For Sunday’s match, Aberystwyth Town are offering discounted adult entry at just £5 on the gate, with free hot dogs for primary school-aged children - kindly sponsored by Cambrian Tyres.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.