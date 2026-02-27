WEATHER and pitch conditions permitting Porthmadog will travel to Y Felinheli on Saturday for a re-arranged league fixture with a 2pm kick off.
There have now been three successive Saturdays where Port’s games have had to be postponed.
Pitches are now so wet that even a small amount of additional rainfall is sufficient to waterlog the playing surface.
It will be a game on the challenging Cae Seilo slope against a side who will be fighting to maintain their place in the Ardal NW.
Port will be looking in the opposite direction and setting out to maintain their challenge for promotion.
All of this suggests Port can expect another keen battle for the 3 points.
Comments
