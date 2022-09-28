Bala Town pick up all three points at Newtown
Goals from Antony Kay and captain Chris Venables secure another JD Cymru Premier win for the Lakesiders
Bala Town made it back-to-back wins in the JD Cymru Premier on Tuesday night with a 2-0 win away to Newtown.
Big defender Antony Kay rose tallest to head home Lassana Mendes’ teasing ball from close range in the 35th minute to open Bala’s account for the night.
And then captain Chris Venables latched on to Newtown keeper Dave Jones’ poor pass from his own box to slot home and double the advantage.
The Lakesiders started the game brightly as Kieran Smith’s left-footed volley from the edge of the box forced Jones into action.
And the Newtown keeper was again called into action after 16 minutes to close down George Newell who had been slipped in by Venables.
At the other end, Smith threw his body in front of dangerous shot from the edge of the area to all but deny the hosts from opening the scoring.
Newtown added more pressure as the Bala defence just managed to clear a goal-bound effort off the line.
Mendes tried his luck with a powerful volley from range but Jones was equal to it, before Kay headed home to make it 1-0.
In a quieter second half, Bala were limited to few chances but it was Venables who made the most of Newtown’s error to make sure of all three points.
Bala are next in action at Airbus UK on Friday night (7.45pm kick-off) hoping to make it three consecutive wins.
