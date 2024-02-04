BALA Town brought one player in and released another before the transfer window closed.
Goalkeeper Abidan Edwards joins the Lakesiders after a spell at Burscough FC, and will be number two to Kelland Absalom adding strength in depth in the pivotal part of the season in Phase Two.
The 25-year-old shot-stopper began at Birmingham City academy, before heading into Non-League playing for Romulus FC. He then move to Solihull Moors until he made a move up North to Bury AFC.
Following his time at Bury, Edwards was given the opportunity to take part in a BBC documentary called Boot Dreams - Now or Never which featured released pros and ex-academy players with the aim of re-igniting their careers.
The keeper then joined Burscough FC for a short period following the documentary. Edwards will adopt the number 15 Bala shirt.
Cesaire Lingouba has moved to Nantwich Town.
He joined the Lakesiders from Atherton Collieries in June of last year as part of Bala boss Colin Caton’s reshuffle in the summer transfer window.
The defensive midfielder made just the three appearances during his time at Maes Tegid, with two appearances in the JD Cymru Premier League and one full appearance against Guilsfield in the Nathaniel MG Cup.
Everyone at Bala Town would like to wish Cesaire all the best on his next move and for the future