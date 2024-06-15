BALA Town have announced the signing of 22-year-old goalkeeper Joel Torrance from Salford City FC.
He becomes Colin Caton's second summer signing following his release from the League Two side.
Torrance had been on the books at Salford since 2021, having signed from Altrincham and ultimately signing for Salford's B-Team.
The shot-stopper made his senior debut for the club in a substitute appearance in a Papa Johns Trophy Group Stage match, against Liverpool U21s.
During his time at Salford, he headed out on loan to Colne, Warrington Rylands and Skelmersdale United before being released by Salford as he looks to further his career.
He will have big boots to fill as Kelland Absalom’s replacement after the keeper rated the best in the JD Cymru Premier made the move to Weston-Super-Mare last week.
As Bala close in on the beginning of their ninth European campaign, they have confirmed that their UEFA Conference League First Qualifying Round home leg will be played in Park Hall, the home ground of The New Saints.
Due to UEFA's Stadium Criteria, the Lakesiders must play their European fixtures away from home, and have previously played at Belle Vue Stadium in Rhyl.
However, since the 2021-22 season, the Lakesiders have since been hosted by The New Saints' home ground Park Hall, in Oswestry.
They have thanked the New Saints for allowing them to use Park Hall as the venue for their First Qualifying Round tie.
Should the Lakesiders progress past the Second Qualifying Round, there is no guarantee their home tie for the latter qualifying rounds will be at Park Hall, due to the change in UEFA's Stadium Criteria past the Second Qualifying Round.
The club AGM will be held on Thursday, 20 June at 6.30pm in the Plas Coch.
Everyone is most welcome to attend the evening.