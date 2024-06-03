BALA Town FC have confirmed the departure of two fan favourites.
Weston-Super-Mare announced on Saturday that Bala keeper Kelland Absalom would be joining them for the upcoming season.
Rated as one of the best goalkeepers in the JD Cymru Premier last season, Absalom will now hook up with the National League South side.
Absalom joined the Town in July 2023 from fellow Cymru Premier side Penybont, and started the campaign with four consecutive clean sheets in all competitions.
The goalkeeper ended the season having made 40 appearances in all competitions and keeping 15 clean sheets, not to mention his singular goal against Caerau Ely in the JD Welsh Cup, scoring from his own box in a 4-1 win.
The 26-year-old was selected for the Cymru C squad during his time at Maes Tegid, and went on to play the whole game and keep a clean sheet against England C at Stebonheath Park in Llanelli.
The club posted: “We would like to thank Kelland for his efforts during his time at the club, and wish him the best of luck at his new club.”
Luke Wall is also heading to pastures new as he joins Runcorn Linnets after spending the past two seasons at Maes Tegid.
Wall joined the Lakesiders in June 2022 following his move from Widnes FC and went on to make 65 appearances in all competitions, netting 10 goals throughout his stay with the club.
He also assisted on five occasions, including an incredible hat-trick of assists in this past season's JD Welsh Cup tie against Flint Mountain, creating the goals for Naim Arsan and George Newell's brace.
The forward joins up with former Lakesider Antony Kay at Runcorn Linnets, following Antony's recent appointment as manager of the club.
The 27-year-old posted on his social media account following his departure:"Thank you to @stefish11 and the rest of the people at @BalaTownFC been a great two years at a good club. All the best."
The Maes Tegid club have thanked Luke for his contributions to the club during his two-year-stint at Maes Tegid, and wish him all the best on his future endeavours.