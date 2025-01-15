BALA Town have been given a lifeline in their bid to finish in the top six at the end of phase 1 in the JD Cymru Premier after their game at Connah’s Quay Nomads was abandoned on Tuesday evening.
The hosts were in a dominant 3-0 lead when the match at the Deeside Stadium was called off because the thick fog made it impossible to continue.
The scheduled 7.30pm kick off had been pushed back half an hour to see if conditions would improve and when the match eventually started the Nomads flew out of the blocks with goals by Rhys Hughes (2) and Ben Nash before the break.
There was no sign that the Lakesiders could get back into it when play was called off in the 62nd minute.
A defeat would have meant Bala were out of the top six going into phase two.
An emergency meeting of the FAW National Leagues Board will take place this morning (Wednesday 15 January) morning to discuss the matter, as per Cymru Premier Rule 20.1: “Any Match not completed may be ordered to stand as a completed Match or replayed for the full period of ninety (90) minutes, as the Board may direct. In the event of a Match not being played to a finish owing to fog or other causes over which neither Club has control, the Home Club shall take its own gate receipts of such uncompleted Match and the gate receipts of the replayed Match shall be divided on Welsh Cup tie terms, except that season ticket holders of the Home Club shall be admitted on producing their cards of membership.”
Bala boss Colin Caton said: “It’s a difficult situation, we’ve had quite a few situations similar to this over the last few weeks but it’s just the weather, you can’t help it.
“The fog’s come in off the estuary and you’ve just got to deal with it.
“But I feel sorry for Connah’s Quay in a way because they were outstanding, they thoroughly deserved the three points in the first half showing that they had.
“They absolutely blew us away but we’ve got a lifeline and we don’t realise how lucky we are and hopefully we can turn up a lot better than we did tonight.”
A point for Bala in the rescheduled fixture, after last night’s results will be enough to secure a top six finish.
Caton added: “We’ve got to be up for it and we’ve got to be prepared better than we were tonight.”