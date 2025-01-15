An emergency meeting of the FAW National Leagues Board will take place this morning (Wednesday 15 January) morning to discuss the matter, as per Cymru Premier Rule 20.1: “Any Match not completed may be ordered to stand as a completed Match or replayed for the full period of ninety (90) minutes, as the Board may direct. In the event of a Match not being played to a finish owing to fog or other causes over which neither Club has control, the Home Club shall take its own gate receipts of such uncompleted Match and the gate receipts of the replayed Match shall be divided on Welsh Cup tie terms, except that season ticket holders of the Home Club shall be admitted on producing their cards of membership.”