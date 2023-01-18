Bala Town will face Briton Ferry Llansawel in the quarter finals of the JD Welsh Cup after the draw was conducted at FAW HQ.
The ties will be played across the weekend commencing Saturday, 4 February.
The Lakesiders beat Pontypridd United 2-1 in the last round at Maes Tegid on Saturday thanks to goals by skipper Chris Venables from the penalty sport and a late strike by Nathan Peate.
The other ties are: Penybont v Holywell Town, Connah's Quay Nomads v Airbus UK Broughton, Cwmbran Celtic/Penydarren v The New Saints.