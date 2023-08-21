It was honours even in Drefach on Saturday as Dewi Stars picked up a good point away from home to Bargod Rangers.
A couple of changes to the line-up saw Siencyn Jones replace an absent Rupert Geddes, with a young Llŷr Davies making his competitive debut for the club over Steffan Owens who missed the game through injury.
And it was to be Jones who would have the most important impact on the game for the visitors, netting in the 75th minute.
But the Stars would have to settle for a point as Jesse Clayton replied just four minutes later.
It was a solid first half for the visitors with several chances coming their way and hardly any going against them. Only one shot on target was recorded by the opposition in the first 45 minutes.
Rhodri Morgan out on the left made the keeper uncomfortable twice with efforts at the back post, with Ryan Busby also having a few headed efforts on goal.
Oscar Cayo Evans and Gethin Thomas had notable performances in the first half, Thomas making some vital tackles to shut down the Bargod attacks and Evans working hard in midfield to provide an attacking outlet.
It was Bryn Jones' pace that proved troublesome for the left-back as he got on the end of several balls from midfield, although was left undoubtedly frustrated not to open his account for the season.
A testing effort from Leon Holmes bought a roar from the crowd as he struck one at goal from 25 yards, although a save from the keeper kept the scores level before halftime.
A slow-starting second half eventually gained some momentum when Bargod had one of their best chances of the match as they smashed the crossbar from the edge of the box.
The Stars thought they gained the lead as Siencyn Jones found space inside the box for a shot although the keeper matched his effort and made a crucial save.
Morgan managed to pick Siencyn out again in a similar position and the latter was never in any doubt about where his shot was going as he rifled the ball into the back of the net to give the visitors the lead.
Despite their limited chances, Bargod managed to gain the lead thanks to Clayton, although it came with its controversy.
A handball only a few seconds before the goal in the build-up seemed fairly obvious to the Stars players, staff and support, although it was not spotted by the referee and the hosts went on to score.
The last chance of the game fell to Morgan as he found himself in a two vs one situation in favour of the defending side, and although he initially did well, the ball simply wouldn't fall for him to get any effort on goal.