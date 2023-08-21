Felinfach thrashed a sorry St Dogmaels side 9-1 on Saturday to make it two wins from two to start the new season.
They were 4-0 winners at home to Dewi Stars on Tuesday and carried that form into the weekend as Joe Jenkins grabbed a hat-trick, substitutes Aled Davies and Cameron Miles a brace each, and goals for Rhys Jon James, Steffan Hopkins and Guto Miles.
The scoreline could have been worse for St Dogs as Ben McEvoy and Osian Kersey both missed penalties for Felinfach inside the first quarter of an hour.
The visitors did find the back of the net via Edward Wigley but it provided little consolation in the wake of two heavy defeats, having lost 6-0 at home to Cardigan Town midweek.
Ffostrasol also made it two from two as they followed up a 3-0 opening day win over Lampeter Town with a 6-0 thumping of Llechryd.
Dafydd Phillips netted twice while Cian Edwards and substitutes Ifan Davies and Tomos Rogers also found the back of the net to add to Steffan Evans’ penalty.
Crymych and Llanboidy both remain undefeated following weekend wins.
The two sides played out a 1-1 draw on Tuesday but bagged all three points at the weekend.
Captain Steffan James’ strike was the decider for Crymych on the road at Lampeter.
Scott Davies had brought Lampeter level in the first half following Sion Vaughan’s first minute opener.
A brace for Gethin Scourfield led the charge as Llanboidy defeated Crannog 3-2 at home.
Crannog stalwart George Colven opened the scoring inside five minutes. But Llanboidy captain Jac Griffiths equalised just 12 minutes later.
Scourfield bagged his two goals before Sam Dutnell replied, but Crannog couldn’t find a third.
New Quay bounced back from an opening day 3-2 defeat at Crannog to win 2-1 at home against Cardigan Town on Saturday.
An Ollie Edwards double was enough to secure all three points for Cei.
Elsewhere in the league, Bargod Rangers and Dewi Stars picked up their first points of the season following a 1-1 draw at the weekend.