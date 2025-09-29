BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United, with new manager Adam Morris officially named as manager, are through to the next round of the CWFA Senior Cup after an impressive 3-1 win against visitors Presteigne St Andrews on Saturday.
The Magpies made a confident start and took a deserved lead on 19 minutes when Ryan Williams capitalised on a defensive slip-up to hammer the ball into the top corner from the edge of the area.
But the lead was short-lived as Sezar Cakmak equalised five minutes later.
The Wern Mynach hosts nudged ahead again on 69 minutes, Owain Williams with another screamer into the top corner.
And the result was in the bag when Robert Griffiths set up Williams Jones for a late third.
First half goals by Richard Evans and William Denham secured Llanidloes’ 2-0 win at Welshpool Town whilst Machynlleth were beaten 4-2 by visitors Forden United.
Ryan Jones gave Mach the lead on 19 minutes but Forden rallied with goals by Ryan Edwards, Steve Roberts and Darryl Jones.
Jake O’Donnell added a fourth on 63 minutes to rub misery into Mach’s wounds before they reduced the deficit through Louis Roberts with 15 minutes remaining.
Borth United were beaten 5-2 at Dyffryn Banw who led 4-0 at the break thanks to Harry Long (3) and Joe Evans.
Llion Smith added to their tally in the second half with Callum Lewis bagging a brace for Borth.
Four Crosses netted 11 unanswered goal against visitors Llanfechain, Lewis Birch and Ben Simms leading the way with four apiece, aided by Benjamin Dawson (2) Isaac Dawson.
Third round draw: Caersws v Llansantffraid; Llanfair United v Ffostrasol; Dyffryn Banw v Four Crosses; Llanidloes Town v Tywyn Bryncrug; Forden United v Barmouth; Llandrindod/Waterloo v Radnor Valley/Tregaron Turfs; Bishops Castle/Kerry v Newtown; Llechryd v Guilsfield
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.