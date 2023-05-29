BARMOUTH & Dyffryn is being recognised as a club that is improving the technical and playing ability of young players.
The Magpies have enjoyed a successful season winning the prestigious Emrys Morgan Cup and finishing runners-up in the Central Wales League North.
They narrowly lost the league cup final 2-1 against Llansantffraid Village with four regular and influential players unavailable.
An injury to Rob Murfett added to their problems in the second half. The team kept their competitive nature but struggled to establish their usual passing game.
The club can be proud of their development during the season. Their attitude and hard work can not be faulted with all but one of the players from the Ardudwy area.
Barmouth have arranged three pre-season friendlies at the Wern to date: 1 July - Tregaron; 8 July - Four Crosses; 14 July - Llanberis.