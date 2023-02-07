Barmouth & Dyffryn United made it four wins in a row thanks to a Paul Lewis hat-trick in a 3-1 win at Waterloo Rovers on Saturday afternoon.
The league leaders’ latest flurry of goals made it 71 for the season as they try to stay ahead of Kerry, who lie just five points behind but with three games in hand.
It was a relatively quiet first half, with just Lewis’ opener in the eighth minute, assisted by caption Llion Owen, of any note.
Waterloo were kept quiet for the majority, but defended well to keep the scoreline 1-0.
But it was that man Lewis who doubled Barmouth’s lead in the 72nd minute, finding the back of the net after good work form substitute Garry Hughes.
The battling Rovers did get on the scoresheet though, as striker Thomas Ellis beat Barmouth keeper Osian Owen from the penalty spot.
But Lewis would hit back soon after, claiming his third of the afternoon with just six minutes to play, securing all three points for his side.
Tywyn Bryncrug will feel disappointed to have fallen to a 2-1 defeat at home to Four Crosses, a side eight places below them in the league.
It took until the 57th minute for the deadlock to be broken, the visitors striking first thank to a goal from Rhys Owen.
Quarter of an hour later Tywyn were back on level terms, as striker David Jenkins turned the ball home.
Just five minutes later however, Four Crosses struck what would turn out to be the final blow as Owen turned provider for teenager Billy Clarke.