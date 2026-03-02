A DRAW and a defeat in their last two outings have dented Tywyn Bryncrug’s MMP Central Wales League North title ambitions. Following a 2-1 loss at Four Crosses, Tywyn were held to a 1-1 draw at Waterloo Rovers on Saturday, while Carno’s 2-0 victory at Barmouth & Dyffryn extended their advantage at the top to six points.
Tywyn made the ideal start at Maesydre Recreation Ground, taking the lead after just nine minutes through Iwan Richards. But their advantage was short-lived, with Adam Gough levelling for the hosts 10 minutes later. That proved to be the final goal of a closely contested first half.
Both sides pushed for a winner after the break, but clear chances were scarce as defences dominated. The visitors were forced to settle for a draw that leaves them with work to do in the title race.
Barmouth produced a disciplined display against table-toppers Carno, frustrating the visitors throughout the first half with organised and determined defending.
The breakthrough eventually came on 53 minutes when Gareth Owen headed home from close range after a corner.
Carno doubled their lead moments later, Oli Lewis curling a superb free kick into the top corner, giving goalkeeper David Jones no chance.
Third-placed Llansantffraid Village kept their own title hopes alive with a 3-0 win at Montgomery Town.
Seventeen-year-old Gethin Parry struck the only goal of a tight first half, and the contest remained in the balance until the 82nd minute.
Substitute Elijah‑King Richards made it 2-0 following excellent work from Sergio Gomes, before Richards added his second soon after, linking well with Mamadu Dabo to seal the points. Llansantffraid now sit 10 points off the summit but have two games in hand.
Forden United consolidated fourth position with an emphatic 6-0 victory at Dyffryn Banw.
Jake O’Donnell opened the scoring midway through the first half before completing a hat-trick before the break, taking his league tally to 22 goals.
Joshua Lenc added Forden’s fourth on 51 minutes after a neat setup from O’Donnell. Substitute Ryan Edwards made it 5-0 on the hour mark, and Lenc rounded off the scoring late on.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.