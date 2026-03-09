PENPARCAU strengthened their grip on the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League title race with a crucial 2–1 win over nearest rivals Talybont. The visitors struck first through Sion Pugh, but their momentum stalled when Harry Turner was shown a red card.
Arky took full advantage, turning the game around thanks to goals from Harley Lawton and Aaron Davies‑Thomas.
Tywyn Bryncrug stretched their winning streak to three matches – and three clean sheets – with a hard‑earned 1–0 victory over visitors Borth United on Saturday.
The decisive moment came on 36 minutes when Paul Grant calmly converted from the penalty spot, a strike that lifted Tywyn up to sixth in the table.
Llanon enjoyed a dominant afternoon as they powered to a 5–1 victory at Corris United.
Goals from Rhodri Jones, Jack Davies, Dafydd Wright, Steffan Gruffudd, and an own goal sealed the points, with Corris replying through Rolando Ruiz.
Comments
