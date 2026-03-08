TYWYN Bryncrug reignited their MMP Central Wales League North title push with an emphatic 5–2 victory at Abermule on Saturday.
After taking just one point from their previous two matches, Tywyn had slipped from top spot. But with leaders Carno falling 3–0 to Four Crosses, the gap has now closed to just three points, both sides having played 17 games.
Tywyn took control early, with Aaron Rodgers giving them a deserved half‑time lead. They stepped up another gear after the break, Aled Jones and Cullen Rodgers both striking before the hour to put the visitors firmly in command.
Abermule responded through Keane Marks, but any hopes of a comeback were quickly snuffed out as Iwan Richards and Nick Williams extended Tywyn’s advantage. Shayne Kelle added a late second for the hosts, but the points were already safe.
Elsewhere, Four Crosses tightened the title race further with their impressive win over Carno, courtesy of goals from George Lloyd, Rueben Coslet‑Hughes and Isaac Dawson.
It was a difficult afternoon for Dolgellau Reserves, who suffered an 8–0 defeat away at third‑placed Llansantffraid Village – a side now six points off top with a game in hand. Dol conceded twice early, through Elijah‑King Richards and a Jac Kelly own goal, before a penalty from Huzaif Abubakari made it three at the break.
Richards completed his hat‑trick in the second half, with Delcio Jaime Neto, Callum Wilson and Alexandro Mane Intchasso also finding the net.
Waterloo Rovers, who could hit the summit if they win their four games in hand, continued their strong form with a 7–2 win over Dyffryn Banw. Adam Gough led the way with a hat‑trick, supported by goals from Sam Evans, Matthew Brasenell, Benjamin Pugh and Jake Mantell. Efan Davies scored both for the hosts.
The weekend’s drama ended with a stoppage‑time winner for Montgomery Town, as Jack Williams sealed a thrilling 3–2 victory at Forden United. Earlier, Jake O’Donnell’s double had twice been cancelled out by Williams before his late decisive strike.
