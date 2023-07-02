Barmouth & Dyffryn are stepping up their preparations to build on a successful season and promotion to the Ardal North East.
Pre-season training sessions have been well attended with most of the players who secured promotion staying on to take on tier three football, whilst several quality signings are being targeted to bolster the squad.
One player who is leaving for pastures new is talented youngster Joe Lloyd who is due to start training with Wycombe Wanderers.
The Magpies are setting up a development team next season with the intention of playing friendly games in midweek and weekends with a target of three or four games a month.