Crymych Youths 10 Aberystwyth Youths 17
ABERYSTWYTH Youths are through to the final of the District H Cup and secured a vital top of the table league victory after travelling down to Crymych for a double header held at Parc Lloyd Thomas.
Whilst a dry day saved the tie, the pitch again made expansive rugby a challenge, and Crymych were up for the battle, with little to choose between the two sides in the first half, but for a Steff Gilies try replying to an early home penalty.
Both Harri Turnpenny and Gwion Pugh led from the front throughout, with Harri scoring two cracking forward-based tries in the second half, before Crymych bagged a deserved consolation try to make the last few minutes a tense affair.
Aber were able to bring on three under 17s players in the second half, Owain Llyr Hywel, Austin Sandford and Keir Creasey, who have been making their mark for the Scarlets u18 squad in recent weeks, and the club are rightly proud of their achievements.
The game was well refereed by Edward Howells of Narberth who allowed the game to flow that led to a hugely absorbing encounter between two food teams.
Aber Youths now face a crucial home tie against Tenby this weekend and look forward to the cup final in April.
