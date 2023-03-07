Barmouth & Dyffryn Utd, who lost their place at the top of the table recently, needed a win at Trewern to keep the pressure on Kerry FC.
In what was deemed a difficult match by those at the game on Saturday afternoon, Barmouth started well and adjusted their style of play to the conditions.
The conditions made it difficult to play a passing game and the game soon devolved into a physical encounter.
It was down to Shane Jones to open the scoring with a glancing header in the 37th minute to lead Barmouth to a 1-0 lead at the break.
Jones would turn villain after the restart however, handed his marching orders by the referee just before the hour mark.
But Barmouth went on to continue to show their capabilities despite being a man down as Paul Lewis doubled their lead in the 63rd minute.
And the goal-scoring machine would add a third for his side, netting from the penalty spot in the 77th minute as Sam Griffiths was shown a red card.
With the teams equal in numbers once more, Barmouth saw out the rest of the game with little drama, securing a 3-0 win on the road to keep them just a point off leaders Kerry.
Tywyn Bryncrug fell victim to two late goals as they suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the league leaders to continue a sorry run of league defeats.
Tywyn got off to a positive start as Ethan Rodgers found the back of the net after 20 minutes thanks to an assist from James Morgan.
But Kerry made it 1-1 just seconds after the restart as Luke Mumford converted from the spot.
Tywyn retook the lead with a penalty of their own in the 73rd minute, Nick Williams making sure from 12 yards out.
On course for a much-needed three points, Tywyn were handed the cruellest of blows as Daryl McWatt equalised for Kerry before Ben Hendleman compounded Tywyn’s misery with the winner deep into injury time.