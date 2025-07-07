DYSYNNI Hockey Club’s John Bennett gained five more caps playing for Wales Senior Men in the FIH Nations Cup on 15–21 June.
He joined the 20-player squad that competed in Kuala Lumpur playing against South Africa (4-4 draw), South Korea (2-3 loss), France (2-2 draw), Japan (6-4 win) and then a showdown match against the very well-supported home team Malaysia which was a thrilling nail-biting 2-1 win to secure them 5th place overall .
John had an incredible tournament as one of the youngest players in the squad setting up goals and delivering some significant assists.
Everyone at Dysynni is so proud of John’s achievements including the youngsters who got to see him on their awards night.
Amelia Dunn lands silver medal at Hockey Euros
Dysynni player Amelia Dunn returned from Valencia with her Wales Women Masters teammates with a silver medal.
The O40s women fought valiantly for every win in the European Championships in Valencia making it to the semi-finals where they faced Ireland.
Wales battled hard in 40 degree heat and Dunn bagged two goals and an assist in that game helping her team secure their place in the gold medal game and being awarded Player of the Match.
Wales were beaten 1-0 in the final against England, Nicola Kellett with the only goal of a closely-fought game.
An outstanding tournament for Amelia and team who go again in 4 weeks for the home nations in Glasgow.
NW U13s girls gear up for Nottingham tournament
Dysynni girls are set to join teammates from North Wales U13s Girls at Nottingham this weekend for the UK Lions U13 Girls Regional Hockey Championship 2025. The tournament runs from 11-13 July.
NW girls head coach Lynda Bennett is taking 18 girls to the tournament along with her coaching team Ryan Goddard, Alice Bennett and Pippa Rollings and team manager Adrian Bennett.
The girls will face teams including Mercian Marauders, Solent, Ulster, East Outlaws, South Wales and Tensworth and the temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s all weekend.
This year’s team lined up against the 2024 NW Nottingham girls on Sunday and although the older girls battled hard winning a lot of the possession in the first two quarters, the U13 team of 2025 were victorious in their last training match before the tournament with a 4-2 win.
The girls play tidy and supportive hockey with exciting penetrating runs from their forwards.
There is a real buzz about this team and everyone is looking forward to playing some quality hockey against their peers in Nottingham this weekend.
Dysynni Hockey Club offer free junior sessions
Head coach Lynda Bennett and Amelia Dunn have been taking hocking into Ysgol Bro Idris Llanelltyd primary school site.
They ran a coaching session at the school for 20 youngsters most of whom were new to the game of hockey.
The club is keen to increase numbers in the junior section and are offering free sessions (Thursday nights, 5-6pm) for primary school age children in September,
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.