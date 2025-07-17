PENRHYNCOCH announced the retention of four key players following their 2-1 against Bow Street at Cae Baker on Tuesday evening.
Goals by Owain Evans and Geoff Kellaway secured the win for the Roosters with Steff Davies netting for the Magpies in what was a close and competitive gave as both sides gear up for the start of the new season.
🤩 Owain James, worst shearer in the James family, but on the field he stands out best! His relentless style of play make him a formidable nuisance. Off pitch, Owain's lively personality brings a fun energy to the team, making him a beloved presence among players and staff— Penrhyncoch FC 🏴 (@PenrhyncochFC) July 17, 2025
🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/HCO6NbU8uJ
It was Pen’s final outing before they take on Ruthin Town at Bala’s Maes Tegid ground in the Nathaniel MG Cup on Friday evening with a 7.30pm kickoff.
The club has posted on ’X’ that Owain James, Kellaway, Rhydian Davies and Rhys Jenkins will remain with the club for the 2025/26 campaign.
🔴⚫️Geoff Kellaway has truly become an icon of the game and a beloved figure in his fifth season with the Roosters. Geoff’s dedication and commitment to the team have made him a firm favorite among staff, players, and supporters alike.#roosters pic.twitter.com/GvY4Cpbu6L— Penrhyncoch FC 🏴 (@PenrhyncochFC) July 16, 2025
📣 Rhydian Davies. In his second year with the Roosters, has truly made a name for himself, especially after making a strong comeback from knee surgery in December. With a full preseason behind him, expectations are high for Rhyds. Known for his charming boy band hairstyles.— Penrhyncoch FC 🏴 (@PenrhyncochFC) July 16, 2025
🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/Mp4eLQNuZE
👌🏻 Rhys Jenkins, affectionately known as Rusty. Renowned for his chaotic yet effective style of play, Rusty has become a fan favorite, embodying the spirit and resilience of the Roosters.#roosters 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/wrvcvMmeE9— Penrhyncoch FC 🏴 (@PenrhyncochFC) July 16, 2025
