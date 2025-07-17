PENRHYNCOCH announced the retention of four key players following their 2-1 against Bow Street at Cae Baker on Tuesday evening.

Goals by Owain Evans and Geoff Kellaway secured the win for the Roosters with Steff Davies netting for the Magpies in what was a close and competitive gave as both sides gear up for the start of the new season.

It was Pen’s final outing before they take on Ruthin Town at Bala’s Maes Tegid ground in the Nathaniel MG Cup on Friday evening with a 7.30pm kickoff.

The club has posted on ’X’ that Owain James, Kellaway, Rhydian Davies and Rhys Jenkins will remain with the club for the 2025/26 campaign.