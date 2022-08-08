Barmouth, Meifod and Tywyn enjoy big Central League North wins
MMP Central League North
FORDEN United’s 1-1 draw against Carno and Four Crosses 1-1 stalemate against Montgomery Town left Kerry with the only 100 per cent record at the top of the pile.
Ger Jones gave Carno the lead on 75 minutes but with the match entering the sixth minute of stoppage time Alex Morgan struck to take a share of the spoils.
After a goalless first half Thomas Evans gave Montgomery the lead with Thomas Evans levelling for Crosses from the penalty spot moments later.
Barmouth & Dyffryn were big 4-1 winners on the day with goals by Ryan Williams, Ieuan Brooks, Paul Lewis and Ceri Roberts, Ian MaCleod with a second half consolation goal for Waterloo Rovers from the spot.
Meifod secured the same scoreline at Berriew thanks to an Andrew Wilt hat-trick and Alun Hughes, Tony Meredith scored for the hosts.
Abermule beat Llansantffraid Village 2-1 with Gregory Price and Charlie Humphreys on target. Matthew Williams netted for Llan who had Marc Griffiths sent off in stoppage time.
Tywyn and Bryncrug enjoyed a good day at the office with a comfortable win and goals by Aled Jones, Nick Williams, Thomas Allen (2), and Paul Grant.
