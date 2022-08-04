Barmouth turn to the youngsters for Welsh Cup win
Subscribe newsletter
Barmouth & Dyffryn 3 Blaenau Ffestiniog 1
Welsh Cup, First Qualifying Round
A much changed Barmouth & Dyffryn team came away with what ended up being a comfortable 3-1 win at home to Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs in the FAW Welsh Cup, qualifying round.
A cagey first half finished goalless with Blaenau perhaps looking slightly stronger just before the interval.
Two minutes after the restart a clinical strike from Billy Jones gave the hosts the lead, before Jack Diamond equalised on the hour.
Llion Owen restored Barmouth’s advantage on 66 minutes with a close range effort with Lucas Owen securing the win with a cracking shot 20 minutes from the end.
Barmouth boss Iolo Owen said: “Managing a team can be challenging at times – after the win against Tywyn we had eight players unavailable to start the game.
“Having so many young players does make the problem easier to manage.
“Full marks to Shane McKewan on his debut at 16 years, Tyler Andrews (18) for a faultless goalkeeping display and Luc John (19) for an excellent goal.”
Montogmery Town 5 Tywyn Bryncrug 4
TYWYN were knocked out of the cup following a nine-goal thriller where they demonstrated plenty of battling spirit.
Thomas Evans and Jack Williams gave Town a solid advantage at the break but the visitors came roaring back after the break with two strikes by Ryan Goddard.
Alec Jones restored the home side’s advantage before Goddard struck again for his hat-trick and the equaliser.
Thomas Evans, from the spot, and Lee Jones gave Town some breathing space before Tywyn’s Nick Williams reduced the arrears on 87 minutes.
Llanuwchllyn 5 NFA FC 1
THREE second half goals saw Llan clinch their place in the hat for the next qualifying round
Joe Williams gave the home side an early lead which doubled courtesy of a Thomas Kemp own goal.
Stephen Falvey pulled one back before the break but goals by Williams, from the penalty spot, Elis Jones and Michael Pritchard got the job done.
Penrhyndeudraeth 1 Caergybi 1
(Penrhyn won 4-2 on pens)
THE Cockles kept their cool in the penalty shoot-out to secure their second qualifying round spot after the game finished 1-1 at the end of normal time.
Huw Quaeck gave the home side the lead on 23 minutes after being set up by Reece Evans.
James Ryan equalised for the islanders on the half hour who saw Sion Thomas red carded on 89 minutes.
There was no time for Pen to find the winner but Deegan John, Iwan Lane, Rob Daniels and Osian Jones converted the vital spot kicks.
Nefyn United 4 Pwllheli 1
NEFYN ended up comfortable winners against local rivals Pwllheli after Ifan Jones gave them the lead on the stroke of half time.
He added another moments after the restart before completing his hat-trick on 70 minutes.
Tomi Evans had made it 3-0 eight minutes earlier as the Penwaig took the game by the scruff of its neck.
Pwllheli had to wait until the 90th minutes for their consolation goal courtesy of Rhys Williams.
Dolgellau 2 Builth Wells 1
TWO goals by Gerwyn Williams gave the Wasps a hard-earned win against a spirited Builth side.
The first, after just six minutes, was an absolute screamer, the second coming from the penalty spot early in the second half.
Aeron Powell pulled one back for the visitors after the hour but Dol held on for a deserved win.
Man of the match Williams said: “It was nice to be able to start the season with the win and against a strong and quite physical team.
“I think we played well overall and deserved to win the game.
“We made things a little difficult for ourselves in the end conceding a goal but we had enough opportunities of our own to score a few more goals.
“It was nice to be able to start the season well as a team and personally by scoring two goals.
“A big thank you to all the fans who came to watch - it was a big boost for us as a team, especially in the last few minutes.
“Roll on Saturday, and hopefully we can win our first game in the league.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |