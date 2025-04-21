BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United claimed the prestigious Emrys Morgan Cup for the second time within the space of three seasons following a 5-3 penalty shoot-out victory over MMP Central Wales League (North) rivals Trewern United at Latham Park.
The Magpies came into Good Friday final as favourites based on their league position and by the fact that they had completed a double over the Tigers earlier in the campaign.
Barmouth made a strong start in damp conditions in Newtown as Euron Roberts headed over from an 11th minute corner before Ossian Owen saw his shot on target blocked two minutes later.
Aaeron Young drove into the penalty area in the 16th minute but directed his ensuing low effort across the face of Lee Andrews's goal.
After the Tigers had a penalty appeal waved away, the Magpies then enjoyed a good spell of possession before the interval.
Young fired a low shot wide of the far post in the 32nd minute before Joe Soar pulled an effort wide of the target.
Young's shot from the edge of the penalty area was blocked by the Trewern United defence following a 37th minute cross from the right before Joey Jones' thunderous 25 yard strike come back off an upright in first-half stoppage-time.
Trewern went close when Roberts' shot on the turn from the edge of the penalty area flew wide in the 69th minute before Soar's 25 yard free-kick was saved two minutes later.
The Tigers opened the scoring in the 72nd minute when George Clifton found the back of the net after the Barmouth and Dyffryn United defence could only clear the ball as far as the edge of their penalty area.
The Magpies were back on level terms in the 75th minute when Soar volleyed home from close-range to the delight of their travelling support.
Soar's header was saved from an 87th minute cross on the right before Warren Roberts low drive from the edge of the penalty area was saved within 60 seconds at the opposite end of the pitch.
The Tigers broke quickly in the 90th minute with an opportunity to win the final but Gwilt fired wide from the edge of the penalty area.
The Wern Mynach club had the last clear opportunity in stoppage-time when Ryan Williams chased a ball played forward but struck his 25-yard effort wide of goal with Andrew bearing down on the forward.
The first seven penalties of the shoot-out were successfully converted before Magpies' goalkeeper Rhys Williams saved from Stuart Buckley-Robins.
This allowed Ieuan Brooks to convert the winning kick and send the silverware back to the coast after Central Wales FA General Secretary David Hinton-Jones presented the trophy to captain Ossian Owen.