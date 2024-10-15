ABERYSTWYTH’S Rhys Norrington-Davies was an unused substitute as Wales beat Montenegro 1-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium in the UEFA Nations League last night.
Wales’ win came on the back of a 2-2 draw in Iceland when they had led 2-0 at half-time, and suffered the loss of key men Brennan Johnson and Jordan James through suspension.
Manager Craig Bellamy, who becomes the first Wales manager to go unbeaten in the first four matches, made seven changes to the team that started in Reykjavik
“It wasn’t out of choice (making changes), honestly,” said Bellamy. “If I could’ve shown you this team two weeks ago it was happening.
“I just spoke to Rhys Norrington-Davies and apologised for not bringing him on, because he deserved to come on.”
But Joe Allen, who came out of international retirement to join the camp, did make the pitch after coming off the bench in the second half to win his 75th cap.
Harry Wilson’s 36th-minute penalty secured the win that keeps Wales two points behind group leaders Turkey, who won 4-2 in Iceland and who they travel to in the closing round of fixtures next month.