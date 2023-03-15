BARMOUTH & Dyffryn returned to the top of the MMP Central League North table with a 2-1 win against tough opponents in Forden United.
The Magpies didn’t play well in freezing conditions on the day at Wern Mynach but the win was the most important thing and revenge for the 4-2 defeat at Forden way back in July.
Two first half goals by the unstoppable Paul Lewis - his 30th and 31st of the season - gave Barmouth the edge at the break with Henry O’Donnell netting for the visitors.
Barmouth’s usual passing game was not in evidence as they over ran the ball and struggled to find quality passes.
• Barmouth's scheduled J Emrys Morgan Cup semi final clash against Tywyn Bryncrug at Machynlleth tonight has been postponed.