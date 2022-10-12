‘Big sigh of relief’ as Dolgellau survive late comeback
Dolgellau 3 Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant 2
Ardal North East
DOLGELLAU survived a late scare after conceding two late goals to take the three points as they continue their positive start to the season.
The Wasps have won four of their opening seven games, the latest success their first home game since 20 August.
Man of the match Johan Aufdenkamp said: “It was good to finally be playing back at home again after a lot of away games.
“It was a good performance on the whole from the team, but we made it a closer ending to the game than it should have been having conceded two very preventable goals and allowing them back into the game.
“But good to get the three points. We will be looking to add another three points next weekend with another home game in what will be a tough game but one we can definitely win as we look to continue our good form.”
The visitors shaped up as the better team from the first whistle and should have scored more goals than David Edwards’ seventh minute strike.
Rob Evans doubled their advantage on 51 minutes and they reaped further reward for their attacking play when Gerwyn Williams made it 3-0 with 10 minutes remaining.
James Burgess reduced the arrears moments later and an unlikely point was on the cards when Lewis Davies made it 3-2 on 88 minutes but Dol held on for the deserved three points.
Manager Owain Williams: “Big sigh of relief in the end. We should never have put ourselves in that position with 10 minutes to go. Three nil ahead an everything thought the game was won.
“It’s a lesson and something that we have to learn from and move forward. Take it on the chin and look to be better every week. But the important thing was the three points.”
