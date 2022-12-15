THE biggest ever attendance at a JD Cymru Premier match involved Porthmadog.
A bumper crowd of 3,250 filled The Traeth to see if Bangor City could secure the points needed to win the league title on the final day.
Inter Cardiff had held a 12-point lead at the top but the Citizens put together a fantastic run and goals by Lee Noble and Mark Rutter gave them a 2-0 win against Porthmadog and the league title.
That was back in the 1993/94 season – only the second ever Welsh top-flight campaign.
Bangor were managed by Nigel Adkins who went on take the helm at Sheffield United and Southampton.
As part of its 30th anniversary celebrations the JD Cymru Premier has revealed the five largest attendances in that time.
1. 3,250, Porthmadog 0-2 Bangor City, 17 May 1994
2. 2,745, Barry Town 5-2 Caernarfon Town, 26 January 1997
3. 2,741, Rhyl 1-0 Total Network Solutions, 11 April 2004
4. 2,593, Bangor City 5-3 Prestatyn Town, 27 December 2011
5. 2,126, Rhyl 7-2 Prestatyn Town, 27 December 2008