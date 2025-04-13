BLAENAU FFestiniog Amateurs are just one point away from clinching the North Wales Coast West Division One title after beating Gaerwen 7-2 on Saturday.
Their relentless march towards the title continued with a comfortable victory on Anglesey which extended their winning streak to eight matches in the league.
The hosts took the lead through Calum Thomas after just six minutes but the visitors roared back to take an emphatic 5-1 lead into the break .
Gethin Roberts equalised on 17 minutes before Joseph Dukes-Morgan nudged them ahead six minutes later.
17-year-old Elis Jones gave Blaenau a two-goal buffer with fellow teenager Sion Roberts also getting on the scoresheet with a couple of goals before the interval.
Roberts notched his hat-trick before the hour mark to take his tally to 13 league goals for the season.
Blaenau kept pushing forward at every opportunity and were rewarded with a seventh goal by Iwan Jones on 66 minutes.
Credit to Gaerwen they didn’t let their heads drop and netted a late consolation by Keiran Williams.
Blaenau will look to get the job done and secure a return to the premier division when they host Mountain Rangers on Wednesday evening before turning their sights to more silverware in the cups.
Other results: Cefni 0 Mountain Rangers 0; Deiniolen 3 Amlwch Town 3; Caergybi 2 Bethesda Rovers 0