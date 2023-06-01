Blaenau Ffestiniog recently held their award presentations for the 2022-23 season after a difficult season in the North Wales Coast East League Premier Division.
Blaenau Ffestiniog FC hand out end-of-season player awards
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
[email protected]
Thursday 1st June 2023 8:30 am
Share
+ 3
(View All)
Blaenau Ffestiniog young player and players' player of the year Sion Hughes
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |