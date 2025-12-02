BLAENAU Ffestiniog Amateurs earned a valuable point against Llanberis in Saturday’s North Wales Coast West Premier Division clash.
Playing their first league fixture since a 1-1 draw at Gwalchmai a month ago, the Cae Clyd side had to settle for the same scoreline against the Darans.
Teenager Sion Roberts, 18, fired the Amateurs ahead on the hour mark after being set up by Joseph Dukes-Morgan, but Matthew Jones struck back 15 minutes from time to ensure the spoils were shared.
Elsewhere, Llanystumdwy edged a five-goal thriller against visitors Talysarn Celts.
Rhodri Jones opened the scoring inside four minutes, only for the Celts to respond through Jac Jones and Sion Pollard.
Jones levelled again in first-half stoppage time, before Guto Gwenallt sealed victory for the Eifionydd outfit midway through the second half.
League leaders Nantlle Vale also produced a classic, winning 4-3 away at Cemaes Bay to remain two points clear of Menai Bridge Tigers.
The islanders raced into an early lead through Jacob Davies and Tom Wood, but the visitors hit back via Llion Griffiths and Ashley Owen, leaving the sides level at the break.
Owen, in sparkling form, completed his hat-trick to take his league tally to 11 goals, before Asa Thomas pulled one back late on to set up a tense finale.
Second-placed Tigers kept pace thanks to an own goal from Ifan Gwilym Jones against Nefyn United, with Jamie McDaid adding a decisive strike in the closing stages.
Saturday’s fixtures: Boded v Llanystumdwy; Nantlle Vale v Llanrug; Gwalchmai v Cemaes Bay; Llanerch-y-Medd v Bontnewydd; Nefyn v Mynydd Llandegai; Talysarn Celts v Llanberis.
Comments
