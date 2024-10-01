BLAENAU Ffestiniog Amateurs’ 100 per cent start to the North Wales Coast West Division One campaign came to an end on Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Gaerwen at Cae Clyd.
It could be seen as a couple of points dropped but considering that the islanders were leading 2-0 by the 40th minute, it was a decent result for Blaenau who lead the table by two points with a game in hand.
The islanders made a bright start with Keiran Williams and Llion Roberts giving them the advantage after 24 and 40 minutes respectively.
17-year-old Deio Williams pulled one back a minute later and the comeback was complete on the stroke of half time when Owain Jones-Owen equalised.
There were chances at both ends to seal the win in the second half but defences came out on top.
Other results: Amlwch Town 2 Llanfairpwll 3; Deiniolen 6 CPD Cefni 1; Valley Seniors 5 Bethesda Rovers 1; Mountain Rangers 3 Llangoed & District 3.
Penrhyndeudraeth are out of the NWCFA Intermediate Challenge Cup after suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat at Gwalchmai.
The islanders shaped up as the better outfit and were four goals up by the time Ian Brown scored a late consolation goal for the Cocklemen.
Connor Owen (2), Marc Evans and Myles Jones scored for Gwalchmai.