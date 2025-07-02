BLAENAU Ffestiniog Amateurs’ Owain Jones-Owen has taken up a new challenge by signing for tier 3 side Pwllheli.
The player was instrumental in helping the Cae Clyd side to promotion to the North Wales Coast West Premier Division last season and picked up the club’s player of the season award.
The club posted: “We wish him well in his new club and thank him for the seasons he has been with us. A massive player for us and will surely be missed. All the best Ows.”
Comments
