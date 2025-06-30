IT has been a busy week off the pitch at Caernarfon Town who have confirmed that they will be playing their home fixtures at Llandudno’s Go Goodwins Stadium this season while renovation works take place at The Carling Oval.
The Canaries have a number of friendlies lined up to fine tune their fitness and to integrate the recent signings into the squad.
Manager Richard Davies, who has added to his coaching staff with the appointment of former Aberystwyth Town and Llandudno assistant boss Guy Handscombe, received high praise last week from a Champions League winner and former Brazil international.
Following their time together on the FAW’s UEFA Pro Licence course, Dante explained to BBC Sport wales: “We are like a family, we learn together, we do everything together.
“Richard is passionate. I was amazed to see the emotion he speaks with, and I think every coach needs this emotion inside.”
Determined to push for European qualification once again, Town take on North West Counties League Division One South outfit Sandbach United on Saturday with a 2.30pm kick-off.
Based on the outskirts of Crewe, The Ramblers missed out on promotion last season after a 5-4 defeat against Stafford Town in a play-off.
Caernarfon will then get a chance to get more acquainted with their new ‘home’ stadium when they take on Llandudno the following week (5.30pm kick-off).
They then host relegated Aberystwyth Town at the Go Goodwins Stadium on Saturday, 19 July, 2pm kick-off, before a midweek trip to face Porthmadog at the Traeth on Tuesday, 22 July (7.30pm kick-off).
It’s back to the Go Goodwins for their final friendly outing against Northern Premier League - West Division outfit Wythenshawe Town on Saturday, 26 July (2.30pm kick-off).
