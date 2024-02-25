BONT have stolen a march on Borth United to move three points clear at the top of the table with a comfortable 6-1 victory against visitors Llanilar Reserves on Saturday.
All the goals came in a whirlwind first half with the visitors’ Leon Millward cancelling out Richard Jones’ early opener.
Stung into action, Bont put their foot on the gas and bombed forward at every opportunity, Garin Evans stealing the show with four goals in 15 minutes and Gethin Williams-Evans adding to Llanilar’s misery on the half hour.
The only blot on their copybook was Jones’ sending off for two second-half yellow cards.