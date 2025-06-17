BALA Town FC have conﬁrmed the appointment of Nick Jones as their new Under-21 Head Coach, while continuing his inﬂuential role within the First Team coaching staff.
Nick’s coaching journey spans from grassroots football to elite performance environments.
With a proven track record in player development, he brings a wealth of experience, creativity, and a strong player-ﬁrst ethos that aligns perfectly with Bala Town’s vision: prioritising the needs of the individual while preparing players to excel at the highest level.
A UEFA A Licence coach and holder of a PhD in Elite Performance, Nick blends academic insight with practical expertise.
His sessions are technically rich, tactically innovative, and ﬁrmly grounded in evidence-based practice.
As a UKSCA-accredited Strength & Conditioning coach, he is uniquely placed to guide players in both the technical and physical dimensions of the game.
In this new dual role, Nick will lead the U21s through their development and competitive campaigns, serving as a crucial bridge to senior football.
Simultaneously, he will continue to support First Team operations in match preparation, tactical planning, and individual player development across both Cymru Premier and European competitions.
Nick’s expanded role reﬂects Bala Town’s deep commitment to youth progression, coaching excellence, and the creation of sustainable success from within the Maes Tegid club.
