BONT have made history with a treble-winning season by lifting the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League cup last night.
They beat Talybont in the Len and Julia Newman Trophy final seven days earlier and had the better of the same opponents at Bow Street’s Cae Piod ground on Tuesday evening in what was a much closer encounter that ended 2-0 with a couple of late goals.
Bont shaded a competitive opening 45 minutes without beating keeper James Barron whilst Talybont also offered a threat going forward.
It was still even-stevens as the match headed towards stoppage time when up stepped Garin Sion Evans to fire Bont ahead with two of the 90 to go.
And any thoughts of a Talybont comeback were dashed when Evans bagged his brace moments late to seal the historic treble.
It was an apt way to bring a hugely impressive season to an end, unbeaten in the league with 13 wins and a draw.
The only blemish, if you can call it that, was the 2-2 draw against Borth United back in March.
Bont finished their league campaign with an 8-1 win at Borth United on Saturday with goals by Keiran Duggan, William Evans (2), Jordan Perry (3), David Evans, Richard Jones. Ross Diamond replied for Borth.
Perry’s hat-trick saw him finish as the league’s top score on 19 closely followed by team-mate Garin Sion Evans on 16.
Bont netted a remarkable 82 times in their 14 league games whilst only conceding a miserly 13 goals.
Their biggest win was the 10-0 victory at Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves back in September.
Corris United’s Dion Kohler also finished on 16 as the Quarrymen finished runners-up in the league despite losing their final two games.
Borth United slipped down to third place after suffering three defeats and a draw in their final four outings.