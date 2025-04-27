A STABLEFORD competition off the Green Tees was held at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club to remember former member Lynda Evans, the club’s captain of 2023 , who sadly passed away last year.
With 22 playing on the day and four in the nine-hole competition, Barbara Flanagan came through to win with an excellent score of 41 points.
A fitting winner as Lynda won the medal presented as the competition trophy, with Barbara, by being runners up in the National Centenary Foursomes competition.
Results: 1, Barbara Flanagan - 41 points; 2, Helen Young - 37 points; 3 Kay Thomas - 36 points
9 hole Competition: 1, Ruth Morris - 19 points; 2, Anna Hubbard - 13 points
There were 19 players competing for the Morris Cup which is one of the club’s main competitions of the year and counts towards the Consistent Golfer trophy.
In third place was Karen Evans on nett 75 and in second place Anne Morris on nett 74 losing out on the back nine to the winner Catrin Pugh Jones.