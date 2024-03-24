BOW Street kept their winning run going in the Ardal North East with a good victory at Rhos Aelwyd to maintain the momentum ahead of a tough fixture at Llandrindod Wells in midweek.
With leaders Penrhyncoch in FAW Amateur Trophy action, the Magpies took advantage to close the gap to 11 points with three games in hand.
Ifan Burrell gave the Cae Piod hosts the lead on the quarter hour mark but the outcome was still in the balance until the 81st minute when Ben Davies’ strike - his 13th goal of the league campaign - gave them some breathing space.
Llanuwchllyn, who are also playing catch up with four games in hand, won 3-1 at struggling Penycae.
Garmon Hafal and Meilir Williams gave the visitors a two-goal cushion after half an hour before Callum Smith pulled one back from the penalty spot on the hour.
Any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Williams bagged his brace with 20 minutes to go.
Other results Radnor Valley 3 Llansantffraid Village 2; Cefn Albion 0 Llanrhaeadr 0; Dolgellau P Llangoellen P; Llandrindod P Llanfair P