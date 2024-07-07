LARGE crowds are expected this coming weekend for yet another momentous occasion for Bow Street Football Club.
The club will be staging its 20th annual junior festival. Since the inaugural tournament in 2003, the event has rapidly grown to be one of the most prestigious and successful in the whole of Wales.
The tournament is organised by the Ardal North Tier 3 League team, and games will take place on 12 different pitches at the club’s Cae Piod ground.
This year has again attracted an excellent number of entries with approximately 120 teams applying to participate in the eight different categories.
Teams from as far as Gwynedd and Cardiff will participate on the two days.
The age categories taking place on Saturday are Under 6s, under 7s, under 9s and under 11s. On Sunday, teams compete at under 13s and under 15s.
Also, will be three specific all girls’ categories, which will take place on Sunday at under 10s, under 12s and under 14s.
Bow Street FC are delighted to reveal that the tournament is again being sponsored by Castell Howell Foods. The company is firmly established as one of the UK’s leading independent food wholesalers and is sponsoring the extremely popular event for the fourth year.
Tournament organiser Amlyn Ifans said: “This year has attracted an extensive and exciting number of entries yet again, and we look forward to an enjoyable two-day festival.
“It is marvellous that a small village community club continues to facilitate such a prestigious event. I am grateful to the army of volunteers that work so hard to make this a great experience for all.”
Bow Street chairperson Wyn Lewis added: “We are very proud that this tournament continues to go from strength to strength, and it is obvious from the entries that amazingly, its popularity is still increasing.
“It is incredible that many of our categories were full a couple of months in advance of the tournament – and again we have teams on a waiting list.
“We are very grateful to the clubs from all over Wales who continue to support us.
“We are absolutely delighted to have Brian Jones and Castell Howell Foods once again on board as our tournament sponsors.
“Castell Howell are well known for their commitment to community activities especially junior sport, and we appreciate the faith they have shown in us by agreeing to become our partners.
“Brian Jones is a hugely respected figure in Welsh life, and it is obvious he has a huge passion for supporting youngsters playing all sports and taking part in community-based activities.
“The Bow Street tournament we believe is such an event as it enjoys support from all parts of Wales.”
Castell Howell’s Managing Director, Brian Jones said: “May I say how delighted, happy and proud we are to be associated with this now very well established, popular and hugely successful Junior Football Festival organised by Bow Street FC. Congratulations to the club on the 20 years.”
“We at Castell Howell are big supporters of communities and believe greatly in giving our youngsters opportunities and we are delighted to support this superb event in Bow Street.”
One of the original organisers from 2003 Allan ‘Baba’ Evans said: “I am so chuffed at the way this event has developed since we started it in 2003.
“I am so proud of the way that the whole club and the community always embrace the annual tournament.
“I would never have believed that it would continue for so long and indeed, grow and evolve each year.”
Play starts at 10am on both days, a wide variety of refreshments are available, and, as ever, there is ample parking space.